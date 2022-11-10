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TS Nicole remnants to bring heavy rain for Veterans Day

By Potomac Local News

The areas in yellow will see isolated flash floods possible on Friday, November 11, 2022. Most flooding will be localized to areas that can experience rapid runoff with heavy rainfall. [Image: National Weather Service]
Tonight
A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Veterans Day
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 am, then a chance of showers. Low around 61. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

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