TS Nicole remnants to bring heavy rain for Veterans Day

Tonight

A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Veterans Day

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 am, then a chance of showers. Low around 61. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 8 mph.