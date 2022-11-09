Stafford man sexually assaulted two girls, 13, police said

Sexual Assault Investigation – On September 6, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge (22193) area of Prince William County between March 2018 and July 2019. The investigation revealed during the that timeframe, the accused sexually assaulted the victim, who was under the age of 13 at the time of the offense. While investigating the incident, detectives also determined the accused sexually assaulted a second girl who was under the age of 13 during the same timeframe. Both victims were known to the accused. The victims recently reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police prompting the investigation. On November 8, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as William ROMERO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from October 2021]

William Aurelio ROMERO CHAVEZ, 34, of the 100 block of Clara St. in Stafford Described as a Hispanic male, 5’11”, 245lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes Wanted for 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery

Sexual Assault Investigation – On November 6, 2022, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau concluded an investigation into multiple sexual assaults that were reported to have occurred at residences in the Woodbridge (22193) and the Dumfries (22026) areas of Prince William County at some point between 2003 and 2018. The investigation revealed the accused sexually assaulted three victims, two of which were under the age of 13, while the third was under the age of 18 at the time of their assault. The accused and the victims were known to one another. The victims recently disclosed the incidents to a family member who contacted the police prompting the investigation. On October 3, 2022, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Oscar Estuardo ABAD. On November 6, 2022, the accused was located in Fairfax County and taken into custody by members of the Virginia State Police.

Arrested on November 6: [No Photo Available]

Oscar Estuardo ABAD, 33, of Woodbridge

Charged with 1 count of aggravated sexual battery, 4 counts of forcible sodomy, 1 count of object sexual penetration, 3 counts of sexual battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable