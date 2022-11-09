News Spanberger declares victory; Vega underperforms in Prince William County By Potomac Local News Published November 9, 2022 at 6:29AM | Updated November 9, 2022 at 12:04PM Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) declares victory in her race with Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Election 2022 #Locals Only #News