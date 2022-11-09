Body of homeless man found in tent in Woodbridge

Police found the body of a homeless man in a tent near a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge.

Prince William police said on November 6, 2022, at 1:35 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Research Ct. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a death. The caller reported to police that they last had contact with an acquaintance on November 5.

When they attempted to contact the acquaintance that day, he did not answer. Upon checking the acquaintance’s tent, which was in a wooded area near the above location, the caller located the man unconscious.

The caller immediately contacted emergency services. Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and determination of the cause of death. The victim’s identification will be released once a next-of-kin has been notified.

No foul play is suspected in the death. The investigation continues.

Several homeless encampments are in the Woodbridge area, near the parkway and along Interstate 95. There are nearly 300 homeless people in Prince William County, according to a 2021 headcount conducted by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

The number decreased by 13 percent from 2020, the organization reported.