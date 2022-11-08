Victim shot after attempting to grab gun during robbery

Police said a victim who tried to grab a gun during an armed robbery in Woodbridge was shot during a struggle. It’s one of three shooting incidents Prince William police report occurred between November 5 and 7.
Shooting | Armed Robbery – On November 7 at 12:15AM, officers responded to the 17400 block of Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. Officers initially responded to an area hospital where a 56-year-old man was receiving treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed the man was walking in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect demanded the man’s property and brandished a firearm. The man refused to give the suspect his property and then attempted to grab the weapon. During a struggle over the weapon, a round was fired which struck the man. The man separated from the suspect and was eventually transported to an area hospital where police were contacted. No additional injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing. The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski-style face mask and green military fatigue-style clothing.
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On November 7 at 3:29AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 13500 block of Delany Rd. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a destruction of property. The investigation revealed sometime between 12:21AM and 3:21AM, multiple shots were fired that struck and entered the home. Earlier that morning, at approximately 12:31AM, officers responded to the area of Delaney Rd. and Dale Blvd. for reports of shots being fired. At that time, no evidence of a shooting was located in the area. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.
Shooting into a Residential Dwelling – On November 5 at 6:30PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Lp. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed a dark-colored sedan stopped in front of the home. A masked man then exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm before firing several rounds, which struck and entered the home. The suspect then re-entered and fled in the vehicle. While checking the area, three additional homes sustained damage consistent with being struck. No injuries were reported. Shell casings were located in the roadway in front of the residence.
Armed Robbery – On November 5 at 2:34AM, officers responded to the Shell service station located at 2600 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the business and approached the service counter. When the store employee opened the access door to the service counter, the suspect followed the employee behind the counter while brandishing a knife. The suspect left the store when the employee was unable to open the register and was then seen fleeing the area in a black BMW sedan. No property was reported missing.
Suspect Description:
A black male, approximately 5’11”, with a skinny build
Last seen wearing a blue head covering and a white face mask, a white hooded sweatshirt, and grey sweatpants
Armed Robbery – On November 5 at 11:45PM, officers responded to the area of Mary’s Way near Oriskany Way in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 25-year-old man, was walking in the above area when he was approached by two unknown men, possibly teenagers. During the encounter, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s recently purchased food and fled on foot. Officers and a police K-9 searched for the suspects who were not located. No injuries were reported.
Suspect Descriptions:
A black male, average height and weight, short hair twists, and facial hair Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pants
A black male with average height and weight
Last seen wearing a grey colored ski-style mask and other unknown clothing