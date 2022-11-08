The Prince William County Police Department will remember one of its own this Thanksgiving.

The Chris Yung Memorial 5K Turkey Trot will take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, from 8 to 11 a.m. at 2 Silos Brewing, 9925 Discovery Boulevard, outside Manassas.

The run honors Yung, a county police officer, killed 10 years ago on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2012. Yung was on his motorcycle responding to a call for help when a van struck and killed him on Route 28 outside Manassas.

Prince William County named an elementary school in honor of the fallen officer, Chris Yung Elementary School, at 12612 Fog Light Way, in Bristow.

Yung is one of four Prince William County Police officers to die in the line of service since the department was founded in 1970. They are the amount a group of 19 law enforcement officers from Prince William County, all from different agencies, to die in the line of service.