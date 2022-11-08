New traffic signal at I-95, Route 17 interchange

Updated November 10, 2022 — VDOT says it will activate new temporary traffic signals at Interstate 95 and Route 17 near Fredericksburg later than expected.

The signals will now be activated in a flash on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and will go into full-color operation on Thursday, Dec. 1. Earlier this week, VDOT said drivers would see the lights flashing as early as next week.

The temporary traffic signals that will direct traffic entering and exiting Interstate 95 northbound at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County will be activated next week.

The temporary traffic signals will direct traffic at the I-95 northbound on- and off-ramps through spring 2024 as part of the I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing Project.

The new signals are located east of the I-95 overpasses.

When the lights are turned on, signal timing will be coordinated with signals at adjacent intersections and along the Route 17 corridor. Traffic conditions will be monitored closely, and signal timing will be adjusted as needed to reduce delays on Route 17 and the I-95 northbound ramps.

The I-95 Northbound Rappahannock River Crossing project is rebuilding the remaining Route 17 overpass in need of replacement at the exit 133 interchange.

On Nov. 16, as the traffic signals are placed in full-color operation, crews will close the single-lane bridge over Route 17 that carries I-95 northbound ramp traffic, and the loop ramps from Route 17 southbound to I-95 northbound and from I-95 northbound to Route 17 northbound.

What Drivers Can Expect

Once the traffic signals go into full-color operatio, all I-95 northbound traffic exiting Route 17 northbound and southbound at exit 133 will use a single exit ramp.

Exiting traffic to Route 17 Business (Warrenton Road) toward Falmouth will use a right turn lane on the exit ramp.

Exiting traffic to Route 17 northbound will use dual left turn lanes on the ramp.

To enter I-95 northbound from Route 17 southbound, motorists will enter dual left turn lanes controlled by a new traffic signal.

Message boards will alert motorists to the new signals and interchange modifications. Drivers can expect brief delays as the new traffic signals are activated.

Project Background

Work is underway to build a second I-95 northbound bridge across the Rappahannock River and three additional lanes between exit 130 (Route 3) in Fredericksburg and exit 133. A fourth northbound lane is also being built between exit 133 and exit 136 (Centreport Parkway).

Once construction is complete, I-95 northbound travelers will continue exiting Route 17 using a single off-ramp. The new ramp will be controlled by permanent traffic signals at the Route 17 intersection. Three left turn lanes will be available for exiting traffic to turn onto northbound Route 17, and a right turn lane will remain for access to southbound Route 17 Business.

Click here to view a map of the future final ramp traffic pattern.

As part of this project, a sidewalk will be built along northbound Route 17 between Short Street and South Gateway Drive.

Construction on the $127 million project began in the fall of 2020 and is expected to be complete in spring of 2024.

Please visit improve95.org for information about the other construction projects along the I-95 corridor in the Fredericksburg region.