News First Lady, Virginia Governor travel to region for closing arguments in congressional races By Potomac Local News Published November 8, 2022 at 5:00AM First Lady Jill Biden makes a campaign stop for Jennifer Wexton (D) whose hoping to hold onto Virignia’s 10th Congressional seat. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Abigail Spanberger #Election 2022 #Hung Cao #Jennifer Wexton #Locals Only #News #Yesli Vega