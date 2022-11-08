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First Lady, Virginia Governor travel to region for closing arguments in congressional races

By Potomac Local News
First Lady Jill Biden makes a campaign stop for Jennifer Wexton (D) whose hoping to hold onto Virignia’s 10th Congressional seat.

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