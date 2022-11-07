Tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day: Who’s on your ballot, where to vote

Tomorrow is Election Day across Virginia. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

This year’s big races in our area are congressional seats in Virginia’s 7th District (Abigail Spanberger (D) / Yesli Vega (R) and in Virginia’s 10th District (Jennifer Wexton (D) / Hung Cao (R).

While some cities and towns also have municipal elections. Click here to find out who is on your ballot.

Sample ballots for Prince William County towns:

Here’s a sample ballot for Manassas and one for Manassas Park.

Click the link in the Tweet below to find out where to vote. Early voting ended Saturday, November 5, 2022.