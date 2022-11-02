Hospital to hold event to raise awareness about premature births

A local hospital is working to educate the community on the needs of babies born prematurely.

November is National Prematurity Awareness Month. Mary Washington Healthcare is using this opportunity to reflect on the nearly 520,000 babies born preterm each year in the U.S.

According to a hospital spokeswoman, an infant is considered premature if born before 37 weeks and often requires specialized care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Premature birth is a global problem, and that’s why November 17 is World Prematurity Day. Bring your family and join us from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the atrium of Mary Washington Hospital to learn more about risk factors for premature birth and the services MWH’s Level III NICU provides. Don’t forget to wear your best purple attire in recognition of National Prematurity Awareness Month!

The event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, November 17, in the hospital’s atrium. The medical center operates the Mary Washington Hospital Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (MWH NICU).

The hospital asks that if you have children who have been patients in the NICU, please dress them in their best purple attire and stop by and visit with their team. so they can see how they’ve grown. Light refreshments will be provided.

Mary Washington Hospital sits at 1001 Sam Perry Boulevard in Fredericksburg.