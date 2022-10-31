Prince William Parks and Rec effortlessly puts every Facebook update on our News Email, Website

Our Instant Ads displaying our clients’ most recent social media updates are some of the most effective formats we offer.

It doesn’t matter if that information comes at them in the blogroll section of our news email or potomaclocalnews.com or from ads. It’s all great local information.

That’s why we’re so excited the Prince William County Parks and Recreation Department decided to put all of their most recent Facebook updates in our news email and our potomaclocalnews.com in their new Instant Facebook Ad.

We check the parks’ Facebook page every hour, searching for new content (text, photos, videos).

We automatically pull the new content into the Instant Ad if we find it.

It’s like having a new ad every day without having to do anything extra — we’re amplifying the efforts they’re already investing in their existing social media.

But wait! What if they want to avoid every post appearing in their Instant Ad?

Simple: We created a #hashtag of their choice (ex: #getoutside, #parksareawesome, #takeahike).

We’ll only pull in new content when we detect the identified #hashtag.

I hope you look out for the Prince William Parks and Rec’s new Instant Facebook Ad for new, fun programs at our area parks. The Prince William Chamber of Commerce also uses this ad format on our potomaclocalnews.com and news email.

The Instant Ad is one of over 50 innovative digital ad units we sell, starting at under $350 a month.

We offer discounts for non-profits and businesses wanting to run their ad for multiple months.

Thanks for allowing us to do some shameless self-promotion for our ad clients (whom we can’t thank enough for supporting local news in our community) and Potomac Local News, the organization we’ve built over the past 12 years to bring our readers trusted local news for Prince William and Stafford counties.