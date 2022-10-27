Stafford high school bands to come together to fight hunger

A popular high school band music event will enter its 11th year.

Students from all five Stafford County high schools will assemble for the “BAND Together to Fight Hunger” on November 1 at 7 p.m. the event will take place on the football field at Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road in Stafford County.



The bands will perform all military service songs and are the first to include the Space Force. The grand finale will include bands from all five high schools performing together.

Since its inception in 2011, the event has raised more than 300,000 meals for the hungry.

More in a press release: