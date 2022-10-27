Stafford high school bands to come together to fight hunger

A popular high school band music event will enter its 11th year.
Students from all five Stafford County high schools will assemble for the “BAND Together to Fight Hunger” on November 1 at 7 p.m. the event will take place on the football field at Mountain View High School, 2135 Mountain View Road in Stafford County.
The bands will perform all military service songs and are the first to include the Space Force. The grand finale will include bands from all five high schools performing together.
Since its inception in 2011, the event has raised more than 300,000 meals for the hungry.
More in a press release:
Admission to the event is free, along with the donation of non-perishable food, which will go to the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank.
Talented musicians from Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, Mountain View, North Stafford, and Stafford High Schools will “BAND Together to Fight Hunger” on Tuesday, November 1, beginning at 7 p.m.
Admission is free with a non-perishable food item benefitting the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Since its inception 11 years ago, the event has raised more than 300,000 meals for the surrounding communities.
Community business partners will present donations to the five high school drum majors and the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank. Following the on-field presentations, the grand finale will feature all five high school marching bands performing as one.
In honor of Military Family Appreciation Month in November, local active and veteran military members and their families are invited to join the students in the final combined performance. A newly commissioned work arranged by Paul Murtha, Chief Arranger (2001-2016) for The United States Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”) in Washington, D.C. was written especially for the event.
The arrangement includes all military service songs and is the first to include the Space Force.