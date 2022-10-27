Update on Manassas suspicious death investigation

Police have yet to identify the person found dead in a home in the Georgian Hamlet neighborhood in Manassas.

A Manassas police spokesman tells PLN:

The investigation is still on going as to what happened. The detective has not released any further details. The notification appears to be from an anonymous caller. The deceased was found inside a residence alone. The medical examiner took the case and the deceased. We are not releasing the identification at this time.



Police found the body inside the home on Friday, October 21.

Police announced via social media that neighborhoods in the area would see an increased police presence. Police remained on the scene for about nine hours.

At no time were community members at risk, police said.