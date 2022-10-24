Hilldrup corporate HQ showcases Stafford students’ artwork

About 25 Stafford County Public Schools students have their artwork displayed in corporate America.

The students and their families attended a reception at Hilldrup Moving and Storage in Stafford County on Thursday, October 13, where their artworks are on display.

“We have beautiful art now in our building, so it livens our space while also celebrating the great work of the students,” said Jordan McDaniel Hinkebein.

About 350 people work in the building, which serves as Hilldrup’s corporate headquarters. The firm employs about 900 people at multiple locations between Maryland and Florida.

Hilldrup partnered with the school division to showcase student art in 2019. The pieces are selected by school arts staff and then sent to Hilldrup to showcase.

Annamarie Bollino, the school division’s visual and performing arts coordinator, said the schools look for a mix of artwork to display, from Head Start to 12th grade students.

In addition to the Hilldrup HQ, there are more than 300 pieces of student artwork on display at the school division’s headquarters, the Alvin York Bandy Complex on Stafford Avenue, just off Route 1.

Bollino said the art program is open to every student. “Our teachers are so dynamic. They’re wonderful differentiators, and they just take a student and meet them where they are. And so, for us, it’s that art is for everyone, and it’s for every skill level, lens, and cultural background,” said Bollino.

Stafford County Public Schools is one of Virginia’s fastest-growing government school divisions. More than 30,000 children returned to classes at Stafford County Public Schools on August 9, 2022, for the start of the 2022-23 school year.