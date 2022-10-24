Flu outbreak continues at Stafford High School, nearly 700 out sick

Updated 4 p.m. — Nearly 700 students were absent today from classes at Stafford High School.

School officials say may students tested positive for influenza, and reported gastrointestinal issues. The latter may be due to a separate illness, said school division spokeswoman Sandra Osborn.

After-school activities like clubs, test makeups, and practices at the school could resume tomorrow, Thursday, October 25, 2022. All sports matches won’t resume until Thursday, October 27, 2022 to help contain the spread, added Osborn.

Both the school division and the Virginia Department of Health are working on the case. Last week, 1,000 students stayed home sick from school, prompting custodial staff to perform a deep clean of the campus.

Here’s the full statement from the school division: