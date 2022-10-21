Series of Halloween events begin tonight in Occoquan

Occoquan will kick off a series of Halloween events, starting tonight with the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice.”

The event series is called Spirits & Spirits in historic Occoquan and will provide fun activities for adults, children, and families. Tonight, it’s “Beetlejuice: on the big screen at River Mill Park. The movie stars Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, and Gina Davis. The movie starts at 7 p.m., and tickets are $10 each or 2 for $15, available online or at the door. Popcorn, candy, and beverages will be available in the park. Children under 12 are free.



Murder mystery trivia night is ?Friday, October 28, at 6:30 p.m., also at River Mill Park.

Participants will play six rounds of seasonally themed brain busters for their chance to win the $100 gift card. Teams of up to eight people are welcome, and attendees should bring camp chairs or blankets.

Food, drinks, alcohol, and treats are available for purchase. Registration is $30 for the whole team. Tickets are available online or at the door.

The Haunted Maze is Saturday, October 29, from 5 until 10 p.m. at 305 Mill Street. Patriot Scuba will host the maze, rated PG-13 for adults, brave, and older children. Participants will enter through the spooky spirit harden, then navigate through 15 themed areas full of scary skeletons, creepy crawlies, and ghoulish goblins. There will also be 32 scare zones featuring the Grim Reaper.

All event proceeds from the Haunted Maze & Spirit Garden benefit the local non-profit Patriots for Disabled Divers. Admission to the maze is $10 for ages 13 and older and $5 for children 12 and under. The maze is not recommended for young children.

Tickets are available online or at the door. The DIVE Bar is located just outside the maze in the Spirit Garden. Attendees may purchase drinks and dance to music from a DJ. No tickets are required.

Free shuttle service will be available on Saturday, October 29, from 5 until 11 p.m. Park at the Rt. 123/Old Bridge commuter lot and be taken directly to the Haunted Maze and Spirit Garden.

A costume parade and contest is on October 29 at 10 a.m. on Mill Street and River Mill Park, which sits at the end of Mill Street.

The event runs until noon. Mayor Earnie Porta will lead the parade down

Judging categories include cutest, scariest, funniest, most original, and family/group. First-place winners in each costume category will be awarded $25 gift certificates that can be used in select businesses throughout town.

The event is free. Parade participants will line up near the Riverwalk Shops at 125 Mill Street. Free hayrides will be available in the park, too.

On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, you can stroll Occoquan and vote for the best decorations, costumes, and jack-o-lanterns at your favorite businesses. Cast your vote in the red mailbox at Town Hall and be entered to win gift cards to use around Occoquan. Voting ballots are available at all participating businesses.

The small shops in town will be open late on Saturday, October 29, until at least 8 p.m.

Occoquan sits on the bank of the Occoquan River in Prince William County, just off Route 123 near Woodbridge.