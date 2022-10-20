Police search for man missing from Manassas area home

Updated October 21, 2022 — The Prince William County Police Department says Justin Allen Tothill, 34, is safe.

The department reported Tothill went missing near his home on Old Dominion Hunt Drive near Manassas on Wednesday, October 19, at 4:30 p.m. He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may need assistance which qualified him as being endangered, police said.

Tothill is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 129 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes, and a small birthmark on the left side of his chin. Police report he was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.