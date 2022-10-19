This weekend: ‘Barktober’ festival at Tacketts Mill shopping center

Occoquan District Supervisor Kenny Boddye will hold the first annual Barktober, a celebration of Prince William County’s furriest residents, on Saturday, October 22, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Tackett’s Mill in the lower level.

Residents may learn more about pet resources and how they can get involved in animal advocacy, ranging from volunteering at the shelter or dog park to fostering opportunities.

Residents may bring well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome at the event, and costumes are encouraged. The festival will feature:

“As evidenced by the grassroots effort behind the county’s new animal shelter, this is a community that cares deeply about animal welfare,” said Boddye in a press release. “Barktober is a chance to celebrate the ‘pets of Prince William,’ highlighting the organizations that serve those pets, whether as advocates or as service providers.”

The event will feature Animal adoptions, a pet-friendly photo booth, resources for pet owners, ways to support animal welfare in Prince William County, giveaways and raffles, a food truck, and gluten-free baked goods.

Exhibitors include the Prince Wiliam County Animal Shelter, SPCA, PWC Dogs (the volunteer group overseeing operations of K9 Gunner Dog Park), Operation Paws for Homes, Mr. Woof, NeVetica, The Furever Project, and To The Rescue.

Area residents adopted more than 2,000 animals from the Prince William County Animal Shelter in 2021, including 640 dogs, 923 cats, one pig, and one sheep.