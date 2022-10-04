This weekend: Rescheduled Power of Pink Breast Cancer Walk

The Mary Washington Hospital Foundation will host the 2022 Power of Pink Breast Cancer Walk to benefit Mary Washington Hospital Foundation’s Breast Cancer Fund.

This year’s walk will take place in person in Fredericksburg. The 2.2-mile route goes along Cowan Boulevard and includes a loop around the Mary Washington Hospital campus.

The event will feature the largest group contest, where the largest group of participants wins. Each team must be registered under one name.

Walkers are encouraged to wear pink. Prizes will be awarded in three age categories: 12 and under, 13-20, and 21 and older.

Participants may drive up to get their information packet Friday, October 7, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m., at 2300 Fall Hill Avenue, Fredericksburg, under the covered turnaround of the main building entrance.

Mary Washington Hospital rescheduled this event to Saturday due to inclement weather last weekend.