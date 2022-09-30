Events canceled, postponed ahead of weekend washout storm

The 39th Annual Fall Jubilee in Manassas is postponed until Saturday, October 8.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian moving into our area today will bring rain and wind to the region for at least the next three days. Initially, the annual event was slated for tomorrow, Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Jubilee planners said this year’s event includes an assortment of fun for children and adults with over 100 craft and community booths, live music and entertainment, and food.

“Latino Row” will be on Battle Street for Latin American Artisans, food, and music. The Fall Jubilee is free to attend.

The city canceled a household hazardous waste event scheduled for Saturday, October 1. The event was supposed to occur between 8 am and noon at the city’s transfer station, 8305 Public Works Drive.

The following household hazardous waste collection date is Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 am to noon, at the same location. Residents may also bring paper for shredding.

A weekly Saturday farmers market at the commuter lot at 9024 Prince William Street is canceled. A weekly walk with the mayor event, “Mayor on the Move,” scheduled in Downtown Manassas, is also canceled.

Equity Prince William planned to hold an event at Harris Pavilion on Sunday, October 2, from noon to 4 p.m. A post on the group’s Facebook page notes the organization is monitoring the weather forecast and has yet to decide whether to cancel or postpone.

Thanks to Manassas City Government spokeswoman Patty Prince for emailing us the closure information.

The weather forecast calls for a washout.

Today

Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight

Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 pm. Low around 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday

Rain and thunderstorms likely before 8 am, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and 11 am, then rain likely after 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Rain likely, mainly before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday

A chance of rain before 8 am, then a chance of showers after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 62.