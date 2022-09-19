This weekend: Occoquan Fall Craft Show returns, to kick off holiday shopping

Occoquan kicks off the fall season with the Fall Arts & Crafts Show on September 24 and 25, 2022.

More than 200 crafters, artisans, and local boutique owners will fill the streets of the historic district with vendor booths in just a few short weeks. The Craft Show will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and will take place rain or shine.

There is no admission fee at the gate. The fee for shuttle service is $8 round trip.

“The Fall Arts & Crafts Show is a perennial favorite in the region,” says Julie Little, Events Director. “And this fall, we’re offering some exciting new experiences too, such as artisan demonstrations and a fantastic art space called Imagination Alley, where kids can create while they are here for the show. Plus, we’ll host our popular beer and wine garden and some new foodie vendors in the food court. Our award-winning restaurant scene will be open for business too. We’re looking forward to a fantastic weekend.”

ARTS & CRAFTS

Discover artisans, crafters, and makers along the streets in Occoquan’s historic district. Here, craftmanship is showcased in a wide variety of mediums and price points. Find treasures from favorite crafters and discover new talents from emerging artists.

Visitors may meet artisans, talk to them about their work, and even view demonstrations of some of their craft techniques. Look for signs in vendor tents that say, “Ask Me About My Work!”

BEER & WINE GARDEN

The Fall Arts & Crafts Show will include a been and wine garden in River Mill Park, both days from noon to 5 p.m., featuring local craft brews from Water’s End Brewery and a variety of handcrafted wines from Woodlawn Press Winery. The park situated along the river where visitors may sit and listen to music.

Collective will be the featured band on Saturday, and The Ashleigh Chevalier Band returns to Occoquan on Sunday.

IMAGINATION ALLEY

Children will want to stop by Imagination Alley to create their own art through demonstrations and workshops or add to our community art project. A teen art display and local community groups’ performances are also scheduled all weekend. Located in the center of town at 305 Mill Street, Imagination Alley will feature make-and-take projects and family fun.

Create a card

Transform paper into an animal

Make a mosaic

Learn to stitch

Add to our community paper art project

Get your face painted with Fairy Jennabelle

Enjoy performances from local community groups

Be inspired by a stroll through the Teen Art Challenge Display

Imagination Alley will be open both days, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

SHUTTLE INFORMATION

At a cost of $8 per rider round trip, (children 12 and under ride free), visitors may park at designated lots and be transported by shuttle into Town. This fall, shuttle riders can use the EventBrite app to prepay their shuttle fees. Visitors may show the shuttle stop attendant their EventBrite receipt once they leave Occoquan. The shuttle runs for patrons from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Satellite parking can be found at three locations:

Purple Lot

Lake Ridge Commuter Lot

Corner of Old Bridge and Minnieville Roads, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up located at Mom’s Apple Pie Shuttle Stop

Green Lot (Garden Express!)

Rt 123 Commuter Lot

Corner of Route 123 and Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge, VA

Drop off/Pick Up at Footbridge Shuttle Stop by River Mill Park

Yellow Lot (New location)

Workhouse Arts Center

9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton, VA

Drop off/Pick Up at the Shuttle Stop under the Route 123 Bridge

There are several options for accessibility for the craft show. See occoquanva.gov/thecraftshow for more information.