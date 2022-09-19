This weekend, Stafford’s most colorful street festival returns.

Via Colori Stafford is a two-day event that will be held at the Stafford Courthouse Commuter Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25.

The event is now in its second year and is a street festival that invites artists to use chalk to create paintings on marked squares in the parking lot. Visitors will be able to walk around and watch them in action.

The event is a collaboration between the Stafford Museum and Cultural Center and the Rotary clubs of North Stafford and Stafford.

Artists are encouraged to register for the event on the Via Colori website and will be able to pick up their materials during an artists’ reception on Friday, September 23. There is no fee to register.

October 1 and 2 are the rain dates for the event. Organizers are also seeking sponsors, in addition to artists.