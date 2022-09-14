‘Nightmare Harvest’ at Workhouse Arts center begins Saturday, October 1

The Workhouse Arts Center is thrilled to announce the return of a Northern Virginia Halloween season favorite, the Workhouse Haunt, an immersive outdoor haunted trail.

This year’s haunt, “Nightmare Harvest,” will run on weekends from Saturday, October 1, through Saturday, November 5, 2022. Friday and Saturday hours are from 7 to 11 p.m., and Sunday hours are from 7 to 10 p.m.

The haunt will also perform on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, from 7 to 9 p.m. Each Friday and Saturday night from October 7 through October 29, live bands will perform in the Rizer Pavilion near the Haunt Bar, where guests can purchase snacks and beverages. Tickets are now available for purchase, and prices start at $30 per person.

The Workhouse Haunt is not only Halloween entertainment but also an extension of the Workhouse Performing Arts Program, allowing local youth to practice their acting skills, set production, and overall theatrical skills with the training of seasoned professionals.

Guests will travel in small groups for a frightening 30-minute experience that brings them next to the site’s abandoned, historic buildings and into the dark woods, where they will encounter terrifying characters and sights that are not for the faint of heart. Tickets are sold online only via timed entry, and advance purchase is highly recommended to reserve a time slot.

“This year, we will continue our Preview Night, on October 1, to honor our first responders, veterans, active military, teachers, and health-care workers by offering them free admission on that evening,” says Leon Scioscia, President, and CEO of the Workhouse Arts Center. “Additionally, this year, we have partnered with the Lorton Community Action Center to encourage guests to give back to the community by donating food and other items when they attend the Haunt. We will have a drop off location available on site.”

Haunt: Nightmare Harvest 2022 Schedule:

Fridays – Oct. 7, 14, 21, 28, Nov. 4, 7 pm – 11 pm.

Saturdays – Oct. 8, 15, 22, 29, Nov. 5, 7 pm – 11 pm.

Sundays – Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 7 pm – 10 pm.

Monday – Halloween, Oct. 31, 7 pm – 9 pm.

From Oct. 7 through Oct. 29, Friday and Saturday evenings will include a rotating schedule of live music in the Rizer Pavilion, which also serves as a check-in area and “virtual line” for Haunt entry.

Food trucks, soft drinks, wine, and themed-specialty drinks will be available for purchase on site. Bunnyman Brewing will be the exclusive beer vendor for the Haunt. And will feature selections of microbrew favorites from their unique draft beer truck. As October 1 is Preview Night, food and beverage service will not be available.