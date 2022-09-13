Morning Notes

About 100 protest data centers proposed, approved for Bristow —

Citing concerns about noise, huge buildings visible from their homes and years of destructive blasting from construction, about 100 people protested along Linton Hall Road in Bristow Saturday to urge the Prince William Board of Supervisors to put the brakes on “runaway” data center development that they say is destroying their neighborhoods. [Prince William Times]

Nearly 60 new security assistants coming to Prince William County elementary schools –– Prince William County Schools will be adding new full-time school security assistants for every elementary school this year, intended to help monitor entrances to school buildings and deal with any security issues on the property. [Insidenova.com]

Manassas loses out on roundabout funds –– Manassas is once again looking for money to fund its Centreville Road roundabout and Mathis Avenue road diet after being snubbed by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s RAISE grant program for the third time. [Insidenova.com]

Despite law, few Virginia school districts adopt state model transgender policies — Two years after a law passed the General Assembly requiring Virginia school districts to adopt policies for transgender and nonbinary students, few have opted to embrace model policies developed by the state. [Virginia Mercury]

Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further — Virginia cuts taxes on military retirement pay but several states go further [WRIC-TV]