Stafford Regional Leo’s Club donates supplies to 45 teachers

The Stafford Regional Leo’s Club, with the support of the Aquia Harbour Host Lions, put together 45 bags of school supplies to donate a bag of school supplies to each of the 45 teachers at Stafford Elementary School.

The Stafford Regional Leo’s delivered the needed school supplies to the school and distributed them so the supplies could support some of the teacher’s basic needs and for students that may be missing some needed supplies.

The Stafford Regional Leo’s were able to purchase the supplies, colored pencils, markers, crayons, pencils, pens, paper, folders, notebooks, glue sticks, tissues, hand sanitizer, dry erase markers using funds they raised by spreading mulch in the Spring for those in the community that purchased mulch from the LEOs sponsoring Lions club, the Aquia Harbour Host Lions.

The Aquia Harbour Host Lions also donated monies to the school supply drive of the LEOs to show Thanks to the LEOs who have supported the Host Lions in many of their clubs functions. Events the LEOs supported were helping deliver the mulch, helping set and sell Christmas trees during the Hosts Lions annual Christmas sales, working at the Host Lions food booths during events and many other support efforts.

The Stafford Regional Leo’s hard work throughout the previous school year helped make this event a success and ensured that the teachers at Stafford Elementary School could start this school year off with some basic school supplies.

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