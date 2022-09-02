Lawson’s late homer pushes FredNats to 12th straight win over Delmarva

Cortland Lawson hit a go-ahead home run in the 7th inning and drove in four runs, and the FredNats beat the Delmarva Shorebirds for a 12th straight time on Thursday night by a final of 11-9.

The FredNats scored four runs in the 2nd inning on RBI singles from Jared McKenzie and Jacob Young, and a two-run single by Lawson. Delmarva scored three in the 3rd and five in the 5th to take an 8-6 lead after a two-run single by Will Frizzell in the 4th inning.

A pair of two out RBIs in the 6th tied the game at eight. Maxwell Romero Jr. got the first – his first career RBI – on a double to make it 8-7. Young then drove him in with a single to tie the game.

Lawson hit the two-run homer in the 7th, his second as a FredNat. It was 10-8 at that point, and then Branden Boissiere drove in an insurance run in the 9th for an eventual 11-9 win.

Six out of the nine men in the FredNat lineup had at least two hits on a 15-hit night for the team. Young and Frizzell each drove in two runs, and Lawson drove in four.

Brendan Collins (4-2) got the win, pitching 2.1 innings of two-hit ball in relief. Riggs Threadgill picked up his 8th save.

With the win, the FredNats’ magic number to clinch the division shrinks to five. Andry Lara starts tonight for the FredNats as they go for 13 in a row over the Shorebirds.