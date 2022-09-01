Fun Land to open ‘The Flipside’ ride, host spooky golf, abandons drop tower project

Fun Land of Fredericksburg will play host to ghosts and goblins this Halloween.

The amusement park will offer Spooky Golf during October, in addition to its regular attractions, which include the only multi-level go-kart track in Virginia, Thunder Speedway, Sky Trail, laser tag, Scrambler, and indoor roller coaster Twist and Shout.

Fun Land of Fredericksburg General Manager Clint Novak says Spooky Golf is geared towards the whole family, and anyone would be able to play. It includes colorful lights, whimsical characters, and fun child-friendly Halloween music

It will cost $10 per person to play. Children under three are free.

Novak says the team at Fun Land of Fredericksburg are pros at setting up themed golf.

“We have had practice setting up the course last year with both Spooky Golf and Holiday Golf, so this year should be pretty easy,” Novak told Potomac Local News.

The park has its own in-house decorator working to create new and exciting elements. “She is hard at work making sure everyone will have a fun time,” adds Novak.

In other park news, Fun Land of Fredericksburg abandoned plans to add a drop tower to its park. Last year, Novak announced the coming attraction at a Christmastime press event.

“It took nearly three years to get the approval from the city to build and install the drop tower. The cost of the project rose significantly during that process, and once we got approval, the project was no longer affordable. So, unfortunately, we had to step away from that particular project,” Novak told Potomac Local News.

But thrill seekers will be happy to know the park will install a new flat ride called “The Flip Side” by mid-October. The attraction is a pendulum that will offer gravity-defying hang time while spinning riders around and is similar to Delirium at Kings Dominion in Doswell.

Finally, the park will open Tailgaters Sports Grill by Spring 2024. While the sign and pergola can be seen from the outside, Novak says crews have a lot of work to do inside to ready the space for the restaurant.

The menu will feature many items found at the Tailgaters at the Fun Land in Fairfax, including burgers, pizza, chicken sandwiches, beer, and wine.

Fun Land of Fredericksburg sits at 1351 Central Park Boulevard in Fredericksburg. The park’s hours vary by section, and so do the special events, so you’re encouraged to check the park’s online calendar before you go.