Spanberger shifts campaign focus to local matters, presses Youngkin on I-95 fix

Rep. Abigail Spanberger is shifting the campaign conversation from President Joe Biden and the recent progressive successes of the Democratic Party to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The two-term incumbent Democrat sent a letter to Youngkin demanding answers to how his administration is working to prevent another shutdown of Interstate 95 during a snowstorm like Virginia experienced on January 3, 2022.

Drivers were stranded along a 50-mile stretch of highway between Dumfries and Carmel Church, near Kings Dominion, for more than 12 hours without food, water, heat, and access to restrooms. Specifically, Spanberger wants to know how Youngkin is implementing recommendations outlined in an April report to prevent another disaster from occurring.

Gov. Ralph Northam (D) was managing the state when the storm hit, 12 days before Youngkin took the oath of office. The report found the Northam administration didn’t have a plan to deal with the disaster, that state government agencies failed to talk to one another during the crisis, and that messages provided to drivers weren’t clear, WTOP-FM reports.

“…I am deeply concerned by the newly- released IG audit, which takes a very critical view of the Commonwealth’s level of preparation in advance of that early January storm, our current level of preparedness were we to face similar circumstances in the coming winter months…” Spanberger penned in her letter.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin commented on Spanberger’s questions in a statement to Potomac Local News, acknowledging the Democrat is battling Republican Yesli Vega in a November 2022 Election to keep her seat, running in a newly-redrawn political district, in a race the Cook Political Report considers to be a toss-up.

“So first of all, I know that Spanberger is in a tough race. And therefore, she’s trying to do things to demonstrate maybe a connection to her new district, she can rest assured that we have paid full attention to a very good report. But I also remind everyone that first of all, the I 95 Snow disaster in January was something that was handled by the previous administration. And in fact, when we came in, we brought a whole new philosophy to this, which is to actively be engaged and manage it. I think we managed the three storms very well, that we dealt with, it doesn’t mean we can’t learn more. And so we’re incorporating very good suggestions out of that report, we’ll be ready for the winter. I also have to recognize that acts of God are acts of God. And, and so we can prepare as much as we want. But we also have to make a lot of important decisions at the time. And so we’ll be well prepared, we’re going to be well prepared to bring the full resources of the state and local capabilities together in order to keep Virginia safe and moving.” — Virignia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R)

In recent weeks, Democrats, under President Joseph R. Biden, have made significant advances on their progressive agenda, from passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to curb global warming, and authorizing 87,000 more IRS agents to audit citizens and businesses. Last week, President Biden also announced he would transfer a portion of student debt from the borrower to taxpayers, making it possible for borrowers to pay back less of their student loans.

The Department of Justice authorized a raid on the Florida home of former President Donald J. Trump to recover what it said were classified documents illegally possessed by the former president.

University of Mary Washington Political Professor Dr. Stephen J. Farnsworth says Spanberger’s decision to talk about I-95 will appeal to Democrats and Republicans and might serve her better than talking about the actions of those currently in power in Washington, D.C.

While Biden’s poll numbers are trending upward, talking about Biden is a far less effective strategy for Rep. Spanberger to reach moderate voters than is talking about the problems of I-95,” Farnsworth told Potomac Local News.

Biden’s poll numbers ticked up to 44% this month, the highest since the pull out of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Many drivers abandoned their cars on I-95 during the January 2022 snowstorm and walked to convenience stores on Garrisonville Road in North Stafford.

“If there is one thing we need to be fixed here in Stafford, it’s traffic, and Spanberger knows it takes all levels of government to fix it,” Stafford Democratic Committee Chair Clifford Heinzer told Potomac Local News.

Spanberger has supported actions to contain climate change, voted in favor of an assault weapons ban, and supports legal abortion. As of June, Spanberger voted with Biden 100% of the time, according to an analysis by FiveThirtyEight. Alternatively, Spanberger voted with former President Donald Trump less than most other Democrats, only 8.7% of the time.

“It is no surprise that Congresswoman Spanberger would want to talk about anything but her own voting record,” said Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty. “The Inflation Reduction Act, which she wholeheartedly supported, will only increase inflation.”

Virginia’s 7th Congressional District now includes the eastern portion of Prince William County, Stafford and Spotsylvania counite, and Fredericksburg city.

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