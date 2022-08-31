Business Lt. Gov. Sears, Fredericksburg business community says ‘thank you’ to first responders By Potomac Local News Published August 31, 2022 at 10:26AM Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (top center) with law enforcement officers and fire and rescue department members the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce First Responder Appreciation on August 24, 2022. This article is FREE to read. Please Sign In or Create a FREE Account. Thank you. Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Crime #Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce #News