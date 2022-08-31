Business

Lt. Gov. Sears, Fredericksburg business community says ‘thank you’ to first responders

By Potomac Local News
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (top center) with law enforcement officers and fire and rescue department members the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce First Responder Appreciation on August 24, 2022.

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