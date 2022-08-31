Family member raped over the course of 9 years, police say

Police say they charged a man in connection to the rapes of a family member, which took place over the course of 12 years, in the Woodbridge and Dale City areas.

Police tell us:

Sexual Assault Investigation *ARREST – On August 28, the suspect sought in connection to the sexual assaults that were reoccurred at several locations in the Woodbridge (22191 & 22193) areas of Prince William County between December 2009 and March 2021, was arrested. On August 28, the accused, Jose Adam PEREZ NIETO, turned himself in to police without incident.

Arrested on August 28:

Jose Adam PEREZ NIETO, 46, of 469 Kassel Cl. Woodbridge

Charged with 2 counts of rape , 3 counts of aggravated sexual battery, and 1 count of forcible sodomy

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held WITHOUT Bond

Sexual Assault Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 25, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at several locations in the Woodbridge (22191) area of Prince William County between December 2009 and September 2020. The initial investigation revealed a female victim, who was between 6-16 years of age during the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by a family member, identified as the accused, on more than one occasion during the above timeframe. While investigating the incidents, detectives learned between March 2019 and March 2021, the accused sexually assaulted a second female victim, who was between 13-15 years of age at the time of the offenses, at multiple locations in the Woodbridge (22193) area. The victims recently reported the incidents prompting the police investigation. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Jose Adam PEREZ NIETO. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.