Driver collides with multiple cars, power pole in Ferry Farm

[Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office] Taylor [Photo: Stafford sheriff’s office]

A suspected intoxicated driver faces multiple charges after a multi-car crash on Route 3.

On August 28th at 5:45 p.m., a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy went to a crash on Route 3 near Ferry Road, in the Ferry Farm section of Stafford County. The investigation revealed the driver of a green Ford Fusion passed through the red traffic signal at Blue and Gray Parkway at a high rate of speed and struck a red GMC Sierra, police said.

The driver continued from that accident and struck the rear of a white Honda Civic, police added.

The driver continued as Taylor next struck a Dodge Durango and attempted to drive through the grass embankment, police said.

However, as the driver maneuvered back onto the pavement, he lost traction and crashed into a power pole, disabling his vehicle.

The suspect and another driver were taken to a local hospital for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Brayden Taylor, 19, of Stafford, was charged with DUID, DUI with victim injury, hit and run, expired tags, and no insurance, police said. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.