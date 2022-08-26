Stafford man faces reckless driving charge after fatal crash

A Stafford County man is charged in the death of a Dumfries man killed in a crash on Route 234.

Jesse Rean Bacha, 35, of 752 Widewater Road, is charged with reckless driving, Prince William police said. He has a pending court date and was released on a summons.

On July 21, 2022, the driver of a 2018 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 234, approaching the intersection of Country Club Drive. Police said the driver disregarded a red traffic signal and continued into the intersection, where the vehicle struck a 2018 Lexus E300H within the intersection, making a left turn from Country Club Drive onto Route 234.

The impact of the crash pushed the Lexus into the southbound travel lanes. The Lexus driver, Marvin Hubert Floom, 76, of Dumfries, was taken to an area hospital and died.

A front seat passenger in the Lexus, a 73-year-old woman of Dumfries, was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police declined to update us on her condition.