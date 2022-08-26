FredNats name new VPs of promotions, ticket sales

The Fredericksburg Nationals announced two staff promotions today.

Tory Goodman is now the minor-league baseball team’s new Vice President of Partnerships, and David Woodard is Vice President of Ticket Sales and Operations.

Goodman started with the Fredericksburg Nationals as their Director of Partnerships when the team moved from Woodbridge in 2019. He previously spent four seasons with the Jackson Generals, the former double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks in their sales and ticketing department.

“Tory has truly turned Virginia Credit Union Stadium into a network for the business community in Fredericksburg,” stated Nick Hall, Executive Vice President of the club. “His leadership with the staff and reputation in the community made this the sensible next step for the continued success of the FredNats sponsorship, partnership, and marketing department.”

During his time with the FredNats, Goodman has overseen all corporate partnership initiatives.

Woodard joined the Fredericksburg Nationals in 2020 as their Director of Ticketing. David previously worked for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

“For the second consecutive season, the FredNats will finish near the top of all of Single-A in attendance and ticket sales,” said Hall. “This is not only a testament to the community of Fredericksburg but also the ticket department, which has been led and navigated by Dave. He has fully turned our stadium to a destination not just for people in Fredericksburg, but for Minor League Baseball fans across the country.”

Woodard has overseen all ticketing operations in his two seasons with the FredNats. To secure season tickets for 2023.

“We have seen some of the best talent across the country come to Fredericksburg both on the field and our offices. We are excited to make these internal promotions and believe that both Dave and Tory will play major roles in the long-term success of baseball right here in Fredericksburg,” said Hall.

The Fredericksburg Nationals lead the Carolina League by three and a half games, with 16 more to play. The FredNatas face off again with the Down East Wood Ducks of Kinston, N.C., at 7:05 p.m. in Fredericksburg.

The FredNats play their last home game of the season Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, against the Delmarva Shorebirds.