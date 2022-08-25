Area landfills to modify hours for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5

We’ve got some news about the landfills and recycling centers in Prince William and Stafford counties.

First, in Prince William, the county’s landfill at 14811 Dumfries Road at Independent Hill will close at 2 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 5.

The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility at 13000 Balls Ford Road near Manassas will also close at 2 p.m. on Labor Day. Both facilities will reopen on Tuesday, September 6 at 6 a.m.

Stafford County is home to a regional landfill for the county residents and those who live in Fredericksburg City. The dump sits at 489 Eskimo Hill Road in Stafford Countyd and will be closed on Labor Day.

This week, the R-Board, which manages the landfill, and the Stafford County Government posted a video about the landfill and how to use the facility. The video is below.

In recent months, the R-Board waived landfill entrance fees for residents who contract with GFL trash haulers to have waste removed from their homes. The trash hauler could not provide service to multiple customers following its purchase of County Waste, the firm that had been providing trash services.

The landfill began charging entrance fees for GFL customers again on July 25, 2022.

R-Board Regional Landfill Tour from Stafford County Government on Vimeo.