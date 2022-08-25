$5,000 reward offered after man shot, killed outside Manassas

The man shot and killed outside Manassas is Dalton Jakob Moore, 25, of no fixed address.

Somone shot Moore at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19, in the area of Sudley Manor Drive and Williamson Boulevard. Moore and two others were sitting on a sidewalk in front of a 7-Eleven store when a man walked up to them from behind the building.

The man and suspect exchanged gunfire. Moore and one of his friends were struck. Moore died on the scene, while another man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Afterward, the suspect ran to a light-colored sedan parked nearby and fled. Today, police released photos of the car.

Police offered up to a $5,000 reward for information that led to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Moore’s death.

A third man who was with Moore at the time of the shooting was not injured.