14 homeless after early-morning fire in Dale City

Fourteen poeple are homeless this morning after a fire at a single-family home.

Prince William County fire crews went to a home in the 13000 block of Langstone Drive in Dale City for a reported house fire at 1:07 a.m. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke emitting from the rear of the home, said fire department Assistant Chief Matt Smolksy.

One of the home’s occupants found the fire and alerted the others. All made it out, and no one was injured. The house sustained extensive damage.

A neighboring home to the rear of the address suffered minor heat damage due to the blaze at the nearby house.

The Building Official declared the home unsafe to occupy, displacing seven adults and seven children, assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.