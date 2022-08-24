Family who lost everything in a fire seeks clothing donations

A Prince William County family lost everything to a fire, and now the community is making an effort to help them regain what they’ve lost.
According to Prince William County Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega, the family seeks clothing donations of the following.
Men’s Clothing:
- Shoe – Size 10
- Pants – 34/32
- Shirt Size – Medium
Women’s Clothing:
- Shoe – Size 6
- Pants – Size 5 & 8
- Shirt Size – Medium
Girl’s Clothing (children):
-
- Shoe – 8 ½
- Pants – 4 or 29
- Shirt Size – Medium
Vega will collect donations at the Office of the Coles District Supervisor, 13476 Dumfries Road, at Independent Hill. Donations will be accepted through Labor Day, Sept. 5, 2022.
The family’s home in the Princedale section of Dale City burned on August 10, displacing eight people.