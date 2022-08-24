Dumfries courthouse historical marker repaired

A historical marker in Dumfries showing the location of the third Prince William County Courthouse is repaired.

The marker was damaged about two years ago by a lawnmower, and some bricks and mortar were knocked off the monument.

Two weeks ago, crews began work on repairing the marker, replacing the loose mortar while adding new brick and stone, said Rob Orrison of the Prince William County Historic Preservation Division.

The repair work was completed Friday, August 19. The total price tag is about $50, said Orrison. The marker dates back to 1941.

The courthouse in Dumfries served the public between 1760 and 1822.

Prince William County has had six courthouses since the General Assembly chartered Prince William County in 1730. Previous courthouse locations include Woodbridge, Bristow, Haymarket, and Manassas.

Today, the county’s courthouse sits at 9301 Lee Avenue in Manassas, was built in 1984, and also serves residents of Manassas and Manassas Park.

It sits about a block from the location of the fifth courthouse used between 1893 and 1984. Today, the building is used for storage and office space.

The Prince William County Historic Preservation Department maintains a series of historic homes and buildings, archaeological resources, natural resources, historic landscapes, artifacts, and collections. Rippon Lodge in Woodbridge and the Ben Lomond House, used as a field hospital during the Civil War near Manassas, are among the buildings the county maintains.