Call to Action: Volunteers needed for Out of the Darkness Walk

Greetings, Prince William – Mark your calendars! American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be holding their Out of the Darkness Walk in Manassas September 10 at Harris Pavilion in Old Town Manassas. Volunteers are needed for various jobs starting at 6:45am the day of the walk. Volunteers age 16+ welcome, volunteers 15 and below must volunteer with a parent. You’ll feel great supporting this walk which highlights AFSP’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. Please visit https://bit.ly/3PiU6qy to sign up. You can also register to walk by visitingwww.afsp.org/Manassas. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

They Served Us – Now You Can Serve Them! Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers age 21+ who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail and houses of worship. Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met, plus make new friends! Please email[email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

Agape Love in Action (ALIA) is looking for hard-working volunteers age 18+ to help in their food bank located at 9501 Discovery Boulevard, Unit 165, Manassas 20109. Volunteers will move/retrieve cases of canned goods to form organized groupings for recipient clients. Be prepared to lift boxes which may weigh up to 30 pounds. Volunteers are generally needed the last Friday before the last full week of the month. Food distributions to the groups happens the last week of the month. You’ll feel great as you fight hunger by helping local families facing food insecurity! Please email[email protected] to learn more.



Brain Injury Services is looking for a friendly volunteer who can spend time with an adult survivor of brain injury while enjoying gardening together at least twice a month. The client lives in Lorton, training is provided. Please email[email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext. 232 to learn more.

If you’re fluent in English and Arabic, Dari, Farsi, French, Amharic, Pashto, Urdu, Spanish, Swahili, Ukrainian, Tigrini, or another language, Catholic Charities wants to meet you! They need volunteers age 21+ to assist with translating various documents or helping families with interpretation. Must pass a background check and complete Adult and Child Protective Services training. Most of these opportunities can be done virtually, and you’ll feel great as your skills help a refugee family adjust to life in the US! Please email [email protected] or call 703.851.6388 for more information.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is seeking volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff is holding a VirtualInformation Session on Wednesday, August 24 at 6pm-7pm. Another session is scheduled for Wednesday, September 7, 6pm-7pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call (703) 330-8145 to receive the link to the meeting.



For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their home and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time are homes for youth ages 10-17. Please contact Kelley at [email protected] or Stephanie at [email protected]. FCS is also looking for individuals and/or groups to coordinate the collection of school supplies for foster youth. Please contact Stephanie at [email protected] to learn more.



Save the Date! Historic Manassas, Inc. needs volunteers age 21+ for Bands, Brews, and Barbeque on September 10 (3pm-10pm) and 11 (11am-6pm) at the Manassas Museum Lawn. Volunteers age 18+ are also needed on September 9 to help put up fencing in advance of the event. Please visit https://bit.ly/3QRHp7L to sign up for Sept. 10/11, email[email protected] to sign up to help with fencing and to learn more.



Pink Space Theory has several virtual volunteer opportunities for community-minded folks: Community Leadership Advisory Board (1-6 members), Newsletter Coordinator (1 volunteer) and Contributor (1 volunteer), PWC Gives Fundraisers (5+ volunteers), and Development Engagement Coordinators (2+ volunteers). Please email Michelle at[email protected] to learn more.



Garden lovers! SERVE in Manassas needs volunteers to assist with upkeep of a meditation garden created for staff, clients and volunteers. Volunteers will water, weed, and remove trash as well as give tables and benches a quick wipe down. Volunteers must be at least 16 years to volunteer independently; volunteers under 16 can volunteer with a parent. You’ll feel great as you spend an hour sprucing up a space that will provide for reflection and relaxation! Please email[email protected] for more information.



Spanish speakers! Volunteer Prince William (VPW) urgently needs virtual Bilingual Volunteer Translators age 18+ to translate for our Alternative Community Service (ACS) clients who speak little or no English. The volunteer will participate in a conference call between VPW staff and the client to translate questions and responses during the initial intake interview. You’ll be scheduled once a week ahead of time for specific shifts and must be available by phone during these times. Must be proficient in English and Spanish and able to speak clearly. Accurate translation is a must! You’ll feel great as you help those who struggle with English get enrolled in this important program! Please email[email protected] to learn more.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

