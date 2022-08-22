2 shot at home Victory Lakes neighborhood, 1 charged

Updated Tuesday, August 23, 2 p.m. — Police found a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

On Monday, August 22, at 1:49 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive in Bristow to investigate a shooting. Officers provided first aid until rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

The victim was flown to an area hospital, where her injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. During the investigation, officers identified the shooter as a family member of the victim. The family member, identified as the accused, remained at the scene and was taken into custody without further incident.

While investigating the incident, officers were informed of a second victim, a 29-year-old man, who arrived at an area hospital, also suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Officers determined that he was at home and involved in an altercation with the accused before being shot.

The investigation revealed the verbal altercation began inside the residence and then continued outside of the home, where the accused fired multiple rounds as he walked away, which struck both victims.

Isaiah Austin Maloy Smith, 22, of the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive. in Bristow, is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, police said.

His court date is pending. Police did not release his bond status.