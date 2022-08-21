Six Flags America closes some areas of park: Report

Six Flags America bills itself as the thrill capital of Washington, D.C.

However, some thrill-seekers headed to the regional amusement park in Maryland could find some areas of the capital off limits.

According to parkfans.net, Six Flags America in Maryland closed two areas of the park — Coyote Creek and Whistle Stop Park — for the remainder of the season. The area includes the roller coaster Mind Eraser, removed from the park’s website.



“Yikes! ? ALL attractions in Coyote Creek & Whistle Stop Park have vanished from @SixFlagsDC’s website. Pages for rides like Mind Eraser now 404,” the website author posted to Twitter on Tuesday, August 16.

Yikes! ? ALL attractions in Coyote Creek & Whistle Stop Park have vanished from @SixFlagsDC's website. Pages for rides like Mind Eraser now 404: https://t.co/mWEoiMSzr9 Now @sfafans is hearing that both areas are closed for the season (without notice). https://t.co/7yctRqjq96 pic.twitter.com/sIxQvAtrno — ParkFans.net (@ParkFansNetwork) August 16, 2022

Six Flags America has not responded to our request for comment.

Six Flags Darien Lake, near Buffalo, N.Y., features a similar ride at its park, describing it as a suspended roller coaster with four inversions.

Six Flags America is in Bowie, Md., just off the Capital Beltway, about an hour north of Quantico. The amusement park chain made headlines last week after its CEO said it had become an inexpensive daycare option for families.

Meanwhile, at Kings Dominion in Virginia, about 2o miles north of Richmond, Soak City, the waterpark section of the park, is now closed weekdays for the remainder of the season. Soak City’s last day of operation for the year is Monday, September 5, 2022.

Amusement parks, along with most other businesses across the U.S., suffered staffing shortages for most of the summer.