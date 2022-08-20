FredNats fall in Lynchburg, series tied 2-2, Young nears 100 runs

Jacob Young scored twice, and Sammy Infante went deep, but the FredNats fell to the Hillcats 4-3 Friday at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg. The six-game series between the two sides is now tied at 2-2.

Young now stands at 99 runs scored this season. He leads both Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball in runs scored. Aaron Judge is the only other player with 98. Young finished with three hits and reached base four times. His single in the first was his 100th hit of the year.

Bryan Caceres (5-7) suffered the loss on the mound for the FredNats. He held a 2-1 lead into the fifth, where Joe Donovan went deep for a two-run homer to power a three-run inning. Reid Johnston (4-3) earned the win after limiting the FredNats to two runs (two earned) in six innings.

Infante went deep in the seventh to pull the FredNats back within one, but the team left two aboard in the eighth and ninth as part of nine total left in the game. Infante now stands second in the Carolina League with 17 home runs. DJ Gladney of Kannapolis leads the circuit with 18.

The FredNats and Hillcats continue the series today at 6:30 pm. LHP Will Dion will start for Lynchburg. The FredNats starter is TBA.