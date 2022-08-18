Sleeping chef led to apartment fire, 11 displaced from 4 homes, officials said

A fire broke out at an apartment in the Center Development, just off Prince William Parkway.

At 4:43 a.m., units were dispatched to the 13000 blk of Tanazari Way to find a kitchen fire extinguished by the building’s automatic sprinkler system. The apartment’s occupant was cooking food on the stove but fell asleep.

Smoke detectors activated and alerted the occupant. The occupant sustained a minor injury attempting to remove the food from the stove. No other injuries were reported.

Four apartments sustained water damage, and the American Red Cross assisted the 10 adults and one child displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the cause of the fire was unattended cooking.

This incident demonstrated the importance of working smoke detectors and the effectiveness of automatic sprinkler systems. The Fire Marshal’s Office continues the emphasis of never leaving food unattended while cooking.