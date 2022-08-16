Sea lions make a splash at Prince William County Fair

Ringmaster Jimmy Earhart shows off the talents of his animals during the Sea Lion Splash show at the Prince William County Fair on Aug. 15, 2022.

Sea lions are making a splash at the Prince William County Fair.

An animal act called Sea Lion Splash holds live performances at 6 and 8 p.m. nightly. During the 25-minute show, three sea lions demonstrate their skills by catching rings tossed into the air by an audience volunteer and how they can use their bodies to scoot across the land.

The animals also show off their strength by standing on their flippers, which they use for swimming. The sea lions frequently move around on stage and into the multiple nearby pools of water during the show.

Afterward, the audience may pay between $10 and $30 to pose for a photo with the sea lions. The animals often kiss their human counterparts on the cheeks while posing for photos.

Ringmaster Jimmy Earhart, of Texas has been working with the animals for 10 years. While three sea lions appeared on stage with Earhart in Manassas, the company uses 17 sea lions in performances throughout local fairs across the U.S.

“They’re like my kids,” said Earhart. “That’s the best thing about working with them.”

Earhart said his father got him interested in working with the sea lions in what he called the family business.

This is the first time Sea Lion Splash has performed at the Prince William County Fair, which runs through Saturday, August 20. The company will perform a show at 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, in addition to regular shows at 6 and 8 p.m.

Sea Lion Splash will travel to Wisconsin for its next round of performances after leaving the Prince William County Fair.

Sea lions make their homes on rocks and sandy ocean beaches. They can grow to be about six feet long and weigh 400 pounds. The animals are common prey for sharks and are considered an endangered species by the World Wildlife Fund.

Admission to the fair is free today before 5 p.m. and then is $12 for adults and $8 per child after 5 p.m. Monster trucks will take center stage at the grandstand at 7 p.m.

Country artist Tracy Bryd will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, August 18. The singer is best known for his song “Ten Rounds with Jose Cuervo.” The show requires a separate ticket. Bleacher seats are $25, and track seats are $30.