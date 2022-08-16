New hot chicken shack in Manassas requires customers to sign a waiver

A new chicken restaurant with a Korean twist is now open in Manassas.

Hangry Joe’s Chicken, which brands itself as a Nashville-style chicken restaurant, sits at 9742 Liberia Avenue in Manassas. The restaurant replaces Strofi, a Mediterranean quick-service restaurant that opened in 2018.

The 1,656-square-foot restaurant will offer diners plates such as chicken sandwiches, chicken fingers, and chicken and waffles.

The menu will also have unique offerings such as Korean-style chicken nuggets, which offer a choice of regular or spicy soy garlic sauce with a side of rice. The amount of heat that the food can be cooked at according to the restaurant’s scale ranges from no seasoning and no heat to mild, medium, hot, and what Hangry Joe’s refers to as angry hot.

The restaurant’s website states customers who order angry hot must sign a waiver due to the high levels of heat and seasoning.

Derek Cha and Mike Kim founded the franchise. Cha is also the founder of Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt, which launched in 2009.

Manassas will not be the only locality in Virginia to have a Hangry Joe’s location. According to its website, restaurants are planned for Gainesville, Dumfries, and Fredericksburg.

“Manassas is a great foodie city,” stated Cha in a press release. “We’re excited to bring a unique take on chicken sandwiches to a city with a lot of growth and a diverse, delicious food scene.”

Hangry Joe’s currently has eight locations opened in Virginia, including Richmond and Alexandria, two in Maryland and Texas, and one in New Jersey.