Prince William County Fair begins today



It’s the first day of the Prince William County Fair, and there are plenty of activities planned. The fair gates open at 5 p.m.

The tractor pull at the Grandstand is tonight’s main event at 7 p.m.

The Miss Teen and Miss Prince William County Fair Pageant begins at 6 p.m. Tonight’s beauty competition marks a return of the “Miss” pageant, something the fair has not seen in 30 years.

The beauty pageant continues Saturday, August 13. The Pre-Teen Pageant is at 2:30, the Tiny-Miss Pageant at 3:30 p.m., and the Tiny-Miss Pageant at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, August 14, the Baby Miss Pageant will start at 2:30 p.m., the Wee-Baby Miss and Mister Pageant will begin at 3:30 p.m., and the Teeny Baby Miss and Mister Pageant will start at 4:30 p.m.

Dr. Stephanie Streat, the first black woman to be crowned Miss Prince William County in 1987, will return to judge the contest.

Deggller’s Attractions will provide carnival rides on the midway. The Rockin Rancy Petting Zoo and 4H exhibits will be in the Agriculture Barn.

Farming antiques will be inside the Heritage Barn.

The Space Thrills Adventure Show will be at 7 and 9 p.m. in the Kids Zone. The Sea Lion Splash will be seen at 6 and 8 p.m. in the Kids Zone.

Camel, pony rides, and the Butterfly Encounter will also be in the Kids Zone.

Food vendors and mechanical bull rides will be featured at gate four.

The Commerical Building will feature Moon swings and local crafters and vendors.

On Thursday, August 18, country artist Tracy Byrd, known best for the song “10 Rounds with Jose Cervo,” will perform in the Grandstand. Spencer Hatcher and the Ol’ Song Gang will open the show at 7 p.m.

The concert requires a separate ticket: $30 for track seats and $25 for bleachers.

The Prince William County Fair has been a local tradition since 1949 and was founded by the Prince William Farm Club. The fairgrounds sit at 19624 Dumfries Road outside Manassas.

The fair runs from August 12 until Saturday, August 20. Fair gates open at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 13 and 14. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children, and $30 for a ride wristband.

On Monday, August 15, gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $4 for children, and $20 for a ride wristband.

On Tuesday, August 16, admission is free between 2 and 5 p.m. After 5 p.m., ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for children. A ride wristband will be $25.

On Wednesday, August 17, the gates will open at 5 p.m.; tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children, and ride wristbands will cost $18.

On Thursday, August 18, the gates will open at 5 p.m., and adult tickets will cost $10 and $4 for children. The prices are the same admission price fairgoers paid in 1997. A wristband will cost $25.

On Friday, August 19, the gates will open at 5 p.m., and adults will be charged $12 for tickets and $8 for children. A ride wristband will cost $30.

The cost of tickets includes parking and shows in the midway. A $2 activation fee per wristband.

Children under four and active-duty military are admitted free.

Potomac Local News is proud to be a sponsor of the 2022 Prince William County Fair.