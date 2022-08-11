House of Mercy helps more than 320 children headed back to school

On Saturday, July 30, House of Mercy hosted an annual back-to-school event.

The Gainesville-based charity provided 326 local children grades K-12 with free supplies for the upcoming school year. That donations to children represent 4.4% of the total amount of children starting classes Wednesday, August 10, in all 11 schools in the Manassas City Public School district. Below is a full report of the event.

House of Mercy is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit dedicated to feeding, clothing, educating, and praying for those in need, thus demonstrating God’s unlimited love and mercy for those in our community.

The charity operates a thrift store and food pantry at 8170 Flannery Court in Gainesville. The thrift store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., and the food pantry is Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.