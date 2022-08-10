Manassas National Battlefield Park to observe 160th Anniversary of Second Manassas

Beginning on August 25, Manassas National Battlefield Park will observe the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Second Manassas. For five days, through August 30, events will remember the cost of battle and include the destructive impact on area families and African Americans.

A few highlighted events include:

• Programming on August 27 at Brawner Farm Interpretive center featuring the living history and cannon demonstrations.

• Presentations by National Medal of Honor Museum Chief Historian Dr. Edward Lengel and West Point Curator of Arms and Armor Les Jensen.

• Special exhibit in the Henry House by the former United States Army Chief Curator Lt. Col. David Cole (ret.).

• Concerts by the Fort McHenry Guard Fifes and Drums as well as the 8th Green Machine Regiment Brass Band from George Mason University.

Other highlights include the return of the sword of Colonel Gouverneur Warren to the battlefield for the first time in 160 years. The sword is on loan from West Point Army Museum Collection, United States Military Academy, and is on temporary display in the Henry Hill Visitor Center.

The original wartime home of Lucinda Dogan, restored this past July by the National Park Service, will be open to the public for the first time in over a year on August 27 and 28.

For a complete schedule of events for the anniversary, visit the park website at nps.gov/mana. The visitor center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on August 27, and is located at 6511 Sudley Road, Manassas, Virginia, 20109.