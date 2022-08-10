Mailbox mix-up leads to weapons charge, teacher arrest at school

A teacher who works at Rippon Middle School and lives at a nearby elementary school faces a weapons charge.

The suspect lives in an apartment at Covington Harper Elementary School near Dumfries, about six miles from Rippon Middle School, and had guns and ammunition inside the apartment, sources said.

Administrators at Covington Harper Elementary School were tipped to the weapons by a resident near the school. A postal employee dropped a package addressed to the school at the neighbor’s house. The neighbor opened the package to find ammunition and took the package to the school.

Police said they searched the suspect’s at-school apartment and found guns and accessories on Tuesday, August 9. Police confiscated the weapons, which the suspect never brandished on school property.

[Redacted — charges dropped on November 14, 2022] is charged with possessing a firearm on school grounds, police said.

[Redacted] is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Most public schools in Prince William County School have someone living inside. Security residents are typically school teachers who work for the county school division, said spokeswoman Diana Gulotta.

The residents monitor the school grounds for alarms and respond to after-hours emergencies.

“For example, if there is a power issue or water leak, the school security resident would proactively alert the Division. Additionally, the school security resident performs routine security checks of the building,” said Gulotta.

Prince William County law enforcement officers may also be school security residents.

Gulotta said residents receive a background check and other specialized training.