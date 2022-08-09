Community ambassadors needed to help at Prince William County Fair

Greetings, Prince William – We’re going to the Fair! Volunteer Prince William will be at the Prince William County Fair on August 12 thru 20, and we need volunteer Community Ambassadors to help at our resource table. Volunteers age 18 and up are needed; volunteers aged 12 thru 17 are welcome but must volunteer with a parent. Duties include handing out literature about our programs, answering questions, assist with raffle prizes. You’ll feel great sharing resources and talking to the public about our agency and how we support the community! Credit for service hours available. No experience is necessary, we’ll train you on the spot! Volunteers will receive a pass to access the fairgrounds during their volunteer shift. Volunteers will also receive a free t-shirt (while supplies last). To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/2022FAIR. Please email[email protected] to learn more.

They Served Us – Now You Can Serve Them! Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers aged 21+ who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouses/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail, and houses of worship. Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, valid Virginia driver’s licenses, and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. You’ll feel great as you provide transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to meet their daily and medical needs and make new friends! Please email [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.



Agape Love in Action (ALIA) is looking for hard-working volunteers age 18+ to help in their food bank located at 9501 Discovery Boulevard, Unit 165, Manassas 20109. Volunteers will move/retrieve cases of canned goods to form organized groupings for recipient clients. Be prepared to lift boxes that may weigh up to 30 pounds. Volunteers are generally needed the last Friday before the last full week of the month. Food distributions to the groups happen during the last week of the month. You’ll feel great as you fight hunger by helping local families facing food insecurity! Please email[email protected] to learn more.



Brain Injury Services is looking for a friendly volunteer who can spend time with an adult survivor of brain injury while enjoying gardening together at least twice a month. The client lives in Lorton; training is provided. Please email[email protected] or call 703.451.8881, ext. 232, to learn more.



Catholic Charities needs ESOL Teachers and Computer Literacy Teachers to teach virtually or in person in Manassas. Teachers are only asked to teach one class period per week but may teach more if desired. Teaching in pairs is allowed for those wishing to teach with a friend or spouse. No experience or foreign language ability is necessary. All materials and training are provided! Please email [email protected] or call 571-208-1572 for more information.



For Children’s Sake (FCS) needs Foster Parents to open their homes and help youth in the community. FCS trains and supports all families ongoing before, during, and after foster youth are in your home. Their biggest need at this time is homes for youth ages 10-17. Please contact Kelley at [email protected] or Stephanie at [email protected]. FCS is also looking for individuals and/or groups to coordinate the collection of school supplies for foster youth. Please contact Stephanie at [email protected] to learn more.

Remote Volunteer Opportunity!

Independence Empowerment Center (IEC) needs 5 volunteers aged 18+ to make phone calls to organizations in Fauquier County which serve persons with disabilities. The purpose of the calls is to obtain the name and email address of a point of contact. IEC wants to connect with organizations in Fauquier to assist with an outreach campaign promoting COVID vaccinations among persons with disabilities. IEC will work with local health districts to provide barrier-free clinics in late fall. Volunteers will be assigned ten organizations to contact; a script is provided. Please email [email protected] or call 571.538.0725 for more information.



Pink Space Theory has several virtual volunteer opportunities for community-minded folks: Community Leadership Advisory Board (1-6 members), Newsletter Coordinator (1 volunteer) and Contributor (1 volunteer), PWC Gives Fundraisers (5+ volunteers), and Development Engagement Coordinators (2+ volunteers). Please email Michelle at[email protected] to learn more.



Saved Hands Foundation needs 10-12 volunteers age 18+ to support their Community Health Fair on August 13, 1 pm-3 pm at VFW Post 1503, 14631 Minnieville Road, Dale City 22193. Duties include handing out school supplies/backpacks, operating registration tables, and crowd control. You’ll stay busy and feel great as you support the community and help kids get a good start to the new school year! Please email [email protected] (put “Health Fair” in the subject line) to learn how you can help.



Garden lovers! SERVE in Manassas needs volunteers to assist with the upkeep of a meditation garden created for staff, clients, and volunteers. Volunteers will water, weed, and remove trash as well as give tables and benches a quick wipe down. Volunteers must be at least 16 years to volunteer independently; volunteers under 16 can volunteer with a parent. You’ll feel great as you spend an hour sprucing up a space that will provide for reflection and relaxation! Please email[email protected] for more information.



Spanish speakers! Volunteer Prince William (VPW) urgently needs virtual Bilingual Volunteer Translators aged 18+ to translate for our Alternative Community Service (ACS) clients who speak little or no English. The volunteer will participate in a conference call between VPW staff and the client to translate questions and responses during the initial intake interview. You’ll be scheduled once a week ahead of time for specific shifts and must be available by phone during these times. Must be proficient in English and Spanish and able to speak clearly. Accurate translation is a must! You’ll feel great as you help those who struggle with English get enrolled in this important program! Please email[email protected] to learn more.



Wesley Housing has an affordable housing community in Manassas undergoing renovations and needs a Volunteer Photographer age 21+ to capture “before” and “after” photos of interior units and community spaces. It’s a wonderful way to gain experience and grow one’s portfolio! Please fill out an online form athttps://forms.office.com/r/uAfJHkRLuZ by August 16.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.

